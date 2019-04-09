Choices for April 28, 2019

Having recently enumerated the alternatives that will need to be considered on Friday, April 26, it is worth noting that a choice will have to be made on the following Sunday, April 28. While the two alternatives do not overlap, I am reluctant to advise that anyone try to make a mad dash from the early-afternoon concert to the one late in the afternoon. Since both events will take place in a chamber setting, many may find it difficult to commit to one alternative over the other. Here are the basic facts:
2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: The members of the San Francisco Symphony will present their next chamber music offering. The program will remind the attentive listener of just how much diversity could be encountered during the nineteenth century. The program will be in chronological order, beginning with the Opus 31 nonet by Louis Spohr, scored for wind quintet, violin, viola, cello, and bass. This will be followed by the second of Johannes Brahms’ three string quartets, Opus 51, Number 2, in A minor. The program will then conclude with Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 15 (first) piano quartet in C minor.
Davies Symphony Hall is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue and fills an entire city block. The other boundaries are Grove Street (north), Hayes Street (south), and Franklin Street (west). The main entrance (which is also the entrance to the Box Office) is on Grove Street, roughly halfway down the block. All tickets for this recital will be sold for $55. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Web page on the SFS Web site. Flash must be enabled for online ticket transactions. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Box Office or calling 415-864-6000. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours before the beginning of the concert on Sunday.
5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: The LIEDER ALIVE! Liederabend Series will present a recital by artist-in-residence mezzo Kindra Scharich and pianist Jerffrey LaDeur. The program will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 98 song cycle, An die ferne Geliebte (to the distant beloved). The remainder of the program will be devoted to Robert Schumann with Scharich singing his Opus 42 Frauen-Liebe und Leben (a woman’s love and life) and LaDeur playing the Opus 17 fantasia in C major.
The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Tickets at the door will be $40 with a $20 discount for students, seniors, and working artists.
