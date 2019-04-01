The Bleeding Edge: 4/1/2019

As was the case last week, all but one of the events have already been taken into account. However, the one remaining event was a bit unexpected and comes with a “surprise factor.” Here is the usual summary of where to look for those events already reported:
- The first of the two tenth anniversary Monday Make-Out Sessions will be taking place tonight (April 1, no fooling!).
- Outsound Presents will offer a “double-header,” with an LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on April 4 and a Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series on April 7.
- Sunset Music and Arts will present the Circadian String Quartet on April 6 and Andrea Baker’s Sing Sistah Sing! concert of April 7.
- The Ensemble for These Times program, The Film Noir Project, on April 6 is supposedly sold out; but last-minute tickets may be available.
“Tempting” poster from the Peacock Lounge (from their event page on the BayImproviser Calendar)
That leaves a performance at the Peacock Lounge, which usually does not schedule its more adventurous events on weekends. However, if things were not already busy enough on Sunday, the Peacock has prepared a three-set evening with one set taken by a special guest, who has not yet been revealed. (Those who attend the Peacock regularly are encouraged not to guess!) One of the sets will be taken by Laetitia Sonami, who has recently been doing duo work with Wobbly at Adobe Books. For the Peacock, however, she will present a solo set. The other set will be taken by Raub Roy, who brought his scy1e (“sighwonee”) project to the Composers in Performance Series at the Canessa Galley at the beginning of this season and is now back to performing as horaflora.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $10 and $15.
