The Bleeding Edge: 4/29/2019

Once again, most of the relevant events for this week have already been taken into account; and the Center for New Music remains as “leader of the pack.” Here is the hyperlinked summary of all events currently accounted for by previous articles:
- Concerts at the Center for New Music will be taking place on May 2, 4, and 5
- This will be a week in which Outsound Presents will offer both an LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on May 2 and a Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concert on May 5
- Sunset Music and Arts will present the Argentine Tango performance by Cuarteto Puentes on May 4
- The San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra will present their Under Deconstruction program as one of the options for the coming busy weekend
That leaves three more options, all of which will add to the choices that will need to be made for that busy weekend:
Saturday, May 4, 2:30 p.m., Castro Theatre: Once again the San Francisco Silent Film Festival will present a film with musical accompaniment performed during the screening. Goona Goona was made by André Roosevelt and Armand Denis in 1932 and involves a Western reflection on a Balinese legend. Music will be provided by the Club Foot Gamelan, which will be a collaboration of Gamelan Sekar Jaya with members of the Club Foot Orchestra. Gamelan Sekar Jaya is a local ensemble that presents both music and dance based on both the traditional Balinese repertoire and recent cutting-edge compositions. For this occasion all the performers will be musicians: I Nyoman Windha (gamelan, voice), I Dewa Berata (gamelan, voice), Marianna Cherry (gamelan), Carla Fabrizio (gamelan, cello), Samuel Wantman (gamelan), and Sarah Willner (gamelan, viola). The Club Foot Orchestra members that will join them will be Alisa Rose (violin), Beth Custer (clarinet), Chris Grady (trumpet), and Richard Marriott (winds). Marriott has prepared the score for this performance and will conduct. Tickets may be purchased through a Festival event page. The Castro Theatre is located at 429 Castro Street, a short walk from the Castro Muni station.
Sunday, May 5, 4:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The next event in the Sunday concert series will bring wind players Heikki Koskinen together with the Steve Heckman Duo. The title of the program will be which way west? No information about an admission charge has been given, but donations are always appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, May 5, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: Surprisingly, like last weekend, this weekend will include another concert in the Composers in Performance Series, curated by the Meridian Gallery but held at the Canessa Gallery. This will again be a three-set program. The Seeded Plain duo of Jay Kreimer and Bryan Day will join forces with Sudhu Tewari for an electronic trio set. The Monopiece trio of Nathan Corder, Timothy Russell, and Matt Robidoux will perform with vocalist Danishta Rivero for a quartet improvisation. The remaining set will be taken by the Virtual Balboa trio of guitarist Zach Darrup, bassist Evan Lipson, and percussionist Ben Bennett. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
