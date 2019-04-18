Holy Week Music at Church of the Advent

This is, admittedly, a last-minute announcement. However, this afternoon Music Director Paul Ellison circulated the information about music that will be performed during Holy Week services at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. As always, the choral selections will be performed by resident choir Schola Adventus. Here are the details for the services that will be held between this evening (Maundy Thursday) and Easter Sunday:
Maundy Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m.: This service will include a High Mass, a Procession, and the Stripping of the Altar. Motets will include Heinrich Schütz’ “Oculi omnium,” William Byrd’s “Ave verum Corpus,” and works Peter Hurford and Felice Anerio. The organ postlude will be Maurice Duruflé’s “Tantum ergo.”
Good Friday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.: The Passion text will be sung as plainsong. The text will be taken from the Gospel According to Saint John. Music for the motets will be by Cristóbal de Morales, Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Maria Nanino, and Thomas Tallis.
Holy Saturday, April 20, 9 p.m.: This service will be the Great Vigil followed by the First Mass of Easter. Music for the motets will be by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, C. Armstrong Gibbs, and Orlande de Lassus. The postlude with be Jean Langlais’ “Incantation pour un jour saint.”
Easter Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m.: The service will be a Procession followed by a High Mass. The Latin motets will be “Vidi aquam” by Victoria and “Regina caeli” by Morales. There will also be an English-language motet, “Ye choirs of New Jerusalem” by Charles Villiers Stanford. The postlude will be a fantasia in E-flat major by Camille Saint-Saëns.
These are all services, rather than a concerts. No admission will be charged, but a collection will be taken. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center.
