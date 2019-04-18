William Corbett-Jones 90th Birthday Celebration

Pianist William Corbett-Jones and violinist Jassen Todorov (from the event page on the LCA Web site)
The Morrison Chamber Music Center in the College of Liberal & Creative Arts (LCA) at San Francisco State University (SFSU), best known for producing the free chamber music concerts in the Morrison Artists Series, has announced a special Faculty Series Concert. Pianist and SFSU Professor Emeritus William Corbett-Jones will give a special recital to celebrate his 90th birthday. The program will be a duo recital with Professor Jassen Todorov on violin. There will be three selections, performed in chronological order and covering the period from the early eighteenth to the early nineteenth centuries.
The program will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1016 violin sonata in E major, probably composed during Bach’s final years in Cöthen. This will be followed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 454 sonata in B-flat major, originally written for the Manutan violin virtuoso Regina Strinasacchi for a concert given in Vienna on April 29, 1784 at the Kärntnerthor Theater. The program will then conclude with Franz Schubert’s D. 934 fantasy in C major, representative of that composer’s prodigious productivity during the final year of his life. The program will also include several solo selections by Corbett-Jones, which have not yet been announced.
This recital will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, in Knuth Hall, which is located in the Creative Arts Building. This is located on Holloway Avenue, a few blocks to the west of the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, but tickets will be required. They may be obtained online through a Web page on the LCA Box Office Web site.
