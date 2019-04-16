New Soprano for Final Schwabacher Recital

Soprano Patricia Westley (courtesy of the San Francisco Opera)
Yesterday afternoon the San Francisco Opera Center and the Merola Opera Program announced that soprano Patricia Westley will replace Mary Evelyn Hangley in the final recital of the 2019 Schwabacher Recital Series. This is the program prepared by pianist Martin Katz leading a quartet of vocalists. There will be no changes in the remaining three voice levels, which will be represented by Adler Fellows Ashley Dixon (mezzo), Zhengyi Bai (tenor), and Christian Pursell (bass-baritone).
The program will remain the same. Samuel Barber’s Hermit Songs will be performed in its entirely. The remainder of the program will consist of selections from the Mörike Lieder collection of Hugo Wolf and Johannes Brahms’ Deutsche Volkslieder.
Like the other Schwabacher Recital programs, this concert will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater, part of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, which is located in the Veterans Building (on the fourth floor) at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. General admission will be $30; and student rush tickets, subject to availability, will be available for $15 half an hour before the recital begins. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an event page on the San Francisco Opera Web site.
