Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt to Return to SFP

Christian Tetzlaff, Tanja Tetzlaff, and Lars Vogt (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Last month violinist Christian Tetzlaff was the featured soloist during the final national tour to be given by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) led by Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas between March 19 and March 26. He also participated in the SFS “tour preview” concert, which took place in Davies Symphony Hall just before the tour began, playing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 216 (third) violin concert in G major. At the end of this month, he will return to San Francisco to mark the conclusion of the Great Artists and Ensembles Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP).
The occasion will be the second SFP appearance of the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio in which violinist Tetzlaff will be joined by his sister Tanja on cello and his frequent colleague Lars Vogt on piano. (The trio first appeared in February of 2016.) In contrast to his concerto selection, which Mozart composed for Hieronymus von Colloredo, Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg, in 1775 (when Mozart was nineteen years old), the trio will begin its program with the K. 502 trio in B-flat major, composed in Vienna when he was about thirty. The remainder of the program will be devoted to two emotionally intense minor-key trios. K. 502 will be followed by one of Dmitri Shostakovich’s more harrowing musical reflections on World War II, his Opus 67 in E minor. The intermission will be followed by Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 65 trio in F minor.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Tickets are on sale for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle, $55 for the remainder of the Orchestra, the remainder of the center Dress Circle, and the Boxes, and $45 for remaining seats in the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page.
