Pepe Romero to Conclude Dynamite Guitars Season

Guitar virtuoso Pepe Romero (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
This month will conclude with the final concert in the 2018–19 Dynamite Guitars season presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The program will feature the return visit to San Francisco by guitar virtuoso Pepe Romero. The title of the program will be Aloha España!, so named because Romero will be joined by ukulele virtuoso Daniel Ho. This is likely to be remembered as one of the most unique approaches to so-called “fusion” programming. Details have not been announced; and there is a good chance that the selections will be announced from the stage, since Romero and Ho may well be working out their repertoire as these words are being typed!
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices are $65 on Orchestra level and and $55 in the balcony. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-242-4500.
