Free Recital by Roger Woodward at SFSU

Pianist Roger Woodward (photograph by Boris Eldagsen, from the event page for this recital)
Every now and then, the School of Music in the College of Liberal & Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU) is kind enough to share information about a faculty recital that is likely to interest the general public. That will be the case later this month, when the recitalist will be Professor Roger Woodward, who has been a faculty member since 2002. As a pianist, Woodward has been named a “living national treasure” by the National Trust of Australia. He first came to my attention about 30 years ago when the Dutch classical music record label Etcetera Records released a CD of Iannis Xenakis’ “Kraanerg” on which Woodward conducted the Alpha Centauri Ensemble in a recording made at the Sydney Opera House. Etcetera would subsequently release a two-CD album of Woodward’s performances of piano music by Morton Feldman. For this month’s recital Woodward will turn to the “comfort zone” of the nineteenth century. Over the course of one hour, he will perform Frédéric Chopin’s two collections of twelve études, Opus 10 and Opus 25.
This will be a one-hour recital that will begin at 1 p.m. It will take place on Monday, April 22, in Knuth Hall, which is located in the Creative Arts Building. This is located on Holloway Avenue, a few blocks to the west of the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, and advance registration will not be required.
No comments:
Post a Comment