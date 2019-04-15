The Bleeding Edge: 4/15/2019

This will be another week when all but one of the relevant events have been taken into account:
- Once again things will be busiest at the Center for New Music with concerts taking place on April 18, 19, 20, and 21.
- Outsound Presents will offer its weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on April 18.
- Adobe Books has added another concert for this month, this one taking place on April 19.
- Rova:Arts will present its Cecil Taylor tribute concert on April 20.
- The second tenth anniversary Monday Make-Out Session will take place on April 22.
That leaves one more event, presented by one of the “usual suspects” on the Bleeding Edge. Jazz trumpeter Kenny Warren is currently on tour from his base in New York City. He will visit Bird & Beckett Books and Records to give a single hour-long set. He will be joined by four local jazzmen, Raffi Garabedian on saxophone, Miles Wick on bass, and Jon Arkin on drums. This set will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Donations will be appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
