Monday, April 15, 2019

The Bleeding Edge: 4/15/2019

This will be another week when all but one of the relevant events have been taken into account:
That leaves one more event, presented by one of the “usual suspects” on the Bleeding Edge. Jazz trumpeter Kenny Warren is currently on tour from his base in New York City. He will visit Bird & Beckett Books and Records to give a single hour-long set. He will be joined by four local jazzmen, Raffi Garabedian on saxophone, Miles Wick on bass, and Jon Arkin on drums. This set will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Donations will be appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
