Deborah Voigt to Conclude SFP Vocal Series

Soprano Deborah Voigt (from the SFP event page for her recital)
When San Francisco Performances (SFP) first released information about its Vocal Series for the 2018–2019 season, it was announced that the final recital would be given by leading soprano Deborah Voigt. The original plan was that there would be a heavy focus on American songs. In addition, at those early stages Voigt’s accompanist had not yet been determined.
Plans for Voigt’s program, which will be the first SFP offering next month, have now be finalized. Her accompanist will be pianist Steven Bailey. The overall focus of the program has been altered, with the American side of the repertoire distributed between a selection of songs by Cole Porter that will conclude the program and an opening of two of the songs that Frederick Loewe set to lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner for the musical Camelot, “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood” and “Follow Me.”
The remainder of the program will be devoted to that period of transition from the nineteenth to the twentieth century in Europe. At the very center of the program will be Edvard Grieg’s Opus 48 collection of six songs, some composed in 1884 and the rest in 1889. These will be flanked on either side by early twentieth-century music. The Grieg selection will be preceded by Alexander von Zemlinsky’s Opus 13, also a collection of six songs, completed in 1913. At the other end, Grieg will be followed by the piano version of Gustav Mahler’s cycle of settings of poems by Friedrich Rückert, known as the Rückert-Lieder and composed between June of 1901 and August of 1902.
This recital will take place at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, May 2. Tickets are on sale for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle, $55 for the remainder of the Orchestra, the remainder of the center Dress Circle, and the Boxes, and $45 for remaining seats in the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page.
