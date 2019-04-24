Pamela Z Provides Music for Flyaway Productions

Poster design for The Wait Room (photograph by RJ Muna, from the current home page of the Flyaway Productions Web site)
Among the performing arts groups in the Bay Area, Flyaway Productions has one of the more unique statements of the nature of performance:
PERFORM off-the-ground dances that expose the range and power of female physicality. We experiment with height, speed and gravity, and dancing on steel objects that are both architectural and fabricated. We dance at the intersection of social justice and acrobatic spectacle. We dance anywhere from two feet to one hundred feet off the ground. We offer performance as a medium for social commentary and choose projects that advance female empowerment in the public realm. At its core, our work explores the female body—its tumultuous expressions of strength and fragility.
The latest Flyaway offering is a full-evening work entitled The Wait Room. Created by Artistic Director Jo Kreiter through a partnership with Essie Justice Group, this piece is a performance installation that exposes the physical, psychic, and emotional burden of incarceration for women with imprisoned loved ones. Sean Riley has created a large, rolling set to evoke a prison visiting room; and the sound score for the performance has been created by Pamela Z.
The Wait Room has a run of eight performances, three of which have already taken place. The remaining performances will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 (tonight), Thursday, April 25, Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, as well as at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. All performances are free. They will take place outdoors at 1125 Market Street, across from the Civic Center and between 7th Street and 8th Street. Bear in mind, however, that seating is finite. 275 seats will be available for each performance, and they will be filled on a first-come first-served basis. The best chances for seating will probably be tonight and tomorrow night.
