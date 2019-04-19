Red Poppy Art House: May, 2019

Last month’s schedule of events at the Red Poppy Art House was embedded in a “busy weekend” article. This time there are currently enough items for May on the Upcoming Events Web page to justify the usual stand-alone article. Bearing in mind that more events are likely to be added, I shall take my usual incremental approach of posting to my “shadow” Facebook site to put out the word whenever this page is updated.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events that have been posted thus far:
Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.: Argentine guitarist Maxi Larrea will lead a trio in an exciting new Argentine tango project. The other members of the trio are Charles Gorczynski on bandoneon and Sumi Lee on piano. They will present an exciting selection of Argentine tangos, waltzes, milongas, and folklore repertoire through both new arrangements and original compositions. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.: Swingatto is a trio whose members are Joe Yamamoto on violin, Antonio Feula on guitar, and Michael Price on double bass. Their repertoire consists of upbeat jazz and swing in the style of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. This will be a return visit to the Poppy. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Karavan Sarai has a repertoire of melodies from both the Middle East and India mixed in with electronic global beats. It consists of a core trio of performers. Schirin Chams-Diba is both dancer and vocalist, also playing a frame drum. Narayan Sijan is the composer, playing both oud and bağlama (also known as “saz” in Persian), as well as electronics. However, most of the electronics work is taken by Carmen Rizzo, who is also the group’s producer. The effect of their working together is that of a visual and sonic journey to a nighttime courtyard of a virtual Silk Road inn. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalists Ashley Wilson and Noa Levy will team up for a program entitled That’s What Friends Are For. This will be a program of two sets of original compositions and arrangements of popular songs. They will be accompanied by a trio that will include Art Khu on both guitar and piano and Lorca Hart on drums. During the first set bass will be taken by Joe Kyle, Jr., and he will be replaced by Shimpei Ogawa in the second set. All tickets are being sold for $25.
Note, also, that the Poppy will be presenting the final Music of the Banned concert on Sunday, May 5. However, this will take place at the Brava Theater. Further details will be announced in a separate article in the near future.
