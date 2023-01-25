25th Annual Ross McKee Piano Competition

Poster design for the competition being discussed (from its Eventbrite event page)
This season marks the 25th anniversary of the Ross McKee Piano Competition. The competition was established by the Ross McKee Foundation to celebrate the talents of young piano virtuosi in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the month’s leading up to the presentation of awards, pianists that have been designated as Laureates will be selected for the final round of the Competition. Each of them will present a 25-minute program to the general public. The selections to be performed have not yet been announced.
That final concert will take place this coming Sunday, January 15, beginning at 5 p.m. The performance will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for this event, but reservations will be required. Those reservations may be secured through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment