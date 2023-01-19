Two Pianists to Present Next LCCE Program

Pianists Eric Zivian and Audrey Vardanega (from the LCCE event page for this concert)
The performers for the next program to be presented by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will be limited to two pianists. Eric Zivian will team up with Audrey Vardanega to perform the score for Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” in the original four-hand version first used to present the music to choreographer Vaslav Nijinsky and Sergei Diaghilev, founder of the Ballets Russes. This will be coupled with three newly commissioned works that serve as “responses” to the “call” of Stravinsky’s composition. Those works are “get-together” by Trey Makler, “Hammered” by Dean Boursiquot, and “motionless rite” by Jack Langdon. In addition Zivian will play the ten compositions that constitute Series I of Leoš Janáček’s cycle of piano pieces entitled On an Overgrown Path. The full title of the entire program will be Wild Music: Nature Beckons Us in the Darkness of Winter.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. The venue will be the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets are being sold for $35 with a $10 rate for students. A single Web page has been created for purchasing these tickets. The price for general admission tickets on the day of the performance will be $38, $15 for students, and $20 for other subsidized attendees.
No comments:
Post a Comment