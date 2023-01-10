Center for New Music: January, 2023

Yesterday’s Bleeding Edge column got the jump on the latest monthly schedule for the Center for New Music (C4NM). Following up on the first concert of the New Year given by Quinteto Latino (QL) this coming Saturday, C4NM will host three programs all taking place towards the end of the month. As was noted yesterday, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable.
Specifics (including this Saturday’s concert) are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m.: This will be the QL program featuring two works composed on commissions.
Saturday, January 21, 4:30 p.m.: Australian Ros Dunlop will perform a solo bass clarinet recital, which will feature recent works by composers (also Australian) Margery Smith in partnership with Penelope Lee, Hollis Taylor, Felicity Wilcox, and Martin Wesley-Smith. General admission will be $10. C4NM members will be admitted without charge.
Sunday, January 22, 8 p.m.: This will be a two-set evening. Guitarist Sally Gates will open with the premiere of her solo guitar composition “Thought and Terraform.” Her intention is to explore the hallucinatory nature of reality. Her thematic material has been inspired by disciplines as variety as surrealism, quantum physics, and science fiction. That material is developed and elaborated through improvisation. The second set will celebrate the release of the album Twenty Seven. The tracks on that album are spontaneous improvisations performed by Trevor Dunn on contrabass and Phillip Greenlief on woodwinds. The title of the album is the number of years during which the performers have explored those improvisations.
Saturday, January 28, 6 p.m.: The idea behind the Alaya Project is to establish a bridge between the intricate Carnatic style of Indian classical music and contemporary jazz and funk; the group is the trio of Rohan Krishnamurthy, playing both drums and Indian percussion, Prasant Radhakrishnan on saxophone, and Colin Hogan on keyboards.
