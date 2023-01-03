Omni to Present Next Generation of Guitarists

Yesterday afternoon the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the “2nd Edition” of a program entitled The Young Virtuosos. This program will present four young guitarists, all of whom have developed enough technique and repertoire to be considered as candidates for the next generation of virtuosos. The names of these performers are Ethan Boyers, Emilia Diaz Delgado, Reade Park, and Trent Park. No biographical material has been provided, presumably in the interest of privacy; and, as of this writing, the selections on the program have not yet been finalized.
The performance will take place on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Like most Omni offerings, the venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street. The eastbound Geary Bus (number 38) stops within a block of the church after it leaves Geary Boulevard to proceed east along O’Farrell. There are also nearby stops for buses on Van Ness Avenue and westbound on Geary. General admission tickets are being sold for $25 and may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. K–12 students will be admitted at no charge, and they can arrange for their tickets by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400. All other plans for tickets and personalized service can be accommodated by calling 415-242-4500.
