LIEDER ALIVE! to Celebrate a Marriage

The next LIEDER ALIVE! program in the Eleventh Annual Liederabend Season will celebrate a recent marriage. Soprano Sarah Cambidge and tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven will present a program of love songs and duets. They will be accompanied at the piano by Peter Grünberg. The specific selections have not yet been announced. However, back when they were Adler Fellows, they were already exercising their respective Wagnerian voices; and they performed the love duet from the second act of Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde.
This program will take place on Sunday, February 12 (the Sunday afternoon closest to Valentine’s Day). The performance will begin at 5 p.m., and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets are being handled through an Eventbrite event page. $80 seats are available for the VIP Reserved section. General Admission is $40 with a $25 rate for students, seniors, and working artists.
