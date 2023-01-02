The Bleeding Edge: 1/2/2023

This will be not only the first Bleeding Edge column of the New Year but also the first one to appear since December 19. Most readers will probably not be surprised, since the bleeding edge repertoire tends not to align with any of the prevailing holiday spirits. Nevertheless, I made it a point to account for this month’s Outsound Presents concerts at the very end of last month; and the first of those events, the first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert of the new year, will take place this Wednesday, as was reported in that earlier account.
Actual Trio members John Schott, John Hanes, and Dan Seamans (from the Bird & Beckett Web page for this Saturday’s performance)
That leaves only one other offering for this week, and that will be the first Saturday evening jazz program at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. The performance will be by the Actual Trio, led by guitarist John Schott, who performs with Dan Seamans on bass and John Hanes on drums. Schott has also invited his long-time friend and Berkeley native Maya Kronfeld to join the trio with her piano work. She happens to be in the Bay Area while on vacation from Princeton University, where she teaches both philosophy and literature. (No, there will not be a short quiz at the end of the performance.)
As usual, this performance will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Admission will be $25 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream.
Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
