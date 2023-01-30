The Bleeding Edge: 1/30/2022

The transition from January to February is shaping up to be a relatively quiet one, at least where adventurous programming is concerned. This month will conclude with the latest gig at The Knockout, and next month will begin with the first Outsound Presents concert of the month. Under those modest circumstances, this article will also include the remaining Outsound programs in February.
from the BayImproviser event page for this week’s performance at The Knockout
Tuesday, January 31, 8 p.m., The Knockout: The last event reported on this site was a “happy hour show.” This week’s gig will be for an audience that has already celebrated its happy hour. As can be seen from the above poster, the program seems to have been originally planned for this past Wednesday. Assuming that the events listed on the poster are in reverse chronological order (which is often the case) the program will begin with a set by the Grex duo of Karl Evangelista on guitar and Rei Scampavia on keyboards. They will be followed by Gentleman Surfer, an “avant progressive” band led by Jon Bafus and based in Sacramento. The volume will then be cranked up to eleven for the final set by Nine Dog Dick, a free improvisation/noise group whose members are Matt Chandler, Doug Katelus, Jay Korber, and Tom Weeks. The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Doors will open at 8 p.m. Admission will be $7.
Wednesday, February 1, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The first LSG Creative Music Series event of the month will follow the usual format of a two-set program with sets beginning at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. Both sets will be solo improvisations on tenor saxophone. Kevin Robinson will take the first set, and Joshua Allen will take the second. The remaining Outsound Presents concerts of the month will be as follows in chronological order:
- Sunday, February 12, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The opening set of the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program will present vocalist Dina Emerson, who worked with Meredith Monk (performing in her ATLAS opera and other compositions) and many other adventurous performers based on the East Coast. She will give a duo performance with Philip Everett who works with electronic gear under the performing name of Skullkrusher. The second set will be a solo percussion performance by Tatsuya Nakatani. The venue is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and those age 62 or older.
- Wednesday, February 15, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: The second LSG Creative Music Series event will present three sets. The first set will be taken by Jeff Klukowski, who performs as “Alphastare” and works with field recordings, tape loops, the occasional acoustic instrument, and various synthesizers. Seymour Glass (who assumes you have read books by J. D. Salinger) gives live performances of electroacoustic sound collage, combining prerecorded and manipulated found sound, electronics, tapes played back at varying speeds, radio and other mass media transmissions, acoustic amplification of found objects, and voice. His set will begin at 8:45 p.m. The final set will be a duo improvisation for reeds and electronics performed by Jorge Bachmann and Jaroba beginning at 9:15 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment