The Bleeding Edge: 1/9/2023

For those with adventurous tastes, this will be the first busy week of the New Year. However, most of the events of interest were already reported last month. Of greatest importance will be the four concerts presented by this year’s installment of the San Francisco Tape Music Festival (SFTMF). Furthermore, the last of those concerts will overlap with this month’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert presented by Outsound Presents. That leaves two further gigs to be taken into account, the second of which will also overlap with one of the SFTMF performances. Specifics for those remaining events are as follows:
Thursday, January 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: The second Thursday of the month once again means the usual monthly offering, this time presenting five sets over the course of three hours. As was the case last month, those sets are not the easiest to describe. Readers are thus invited to consult the following hyperlinks for further information: sound artist Sholeh Asgary, Neil “Cloaca” Young’s Bromp Treb solo project, Kim Nucci’s solo performance involving electronics, voice, saxophone and live projections, the Ettrick duo of Jacob Felix Heule and Jay Korber, and Monique (Fumi).
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, only those that have been “vaxed and rapid-tested” will be admitted for the sake of keeping all in attendance alive and well.
C4NM poster for Quinteto Latino (from the concert’s Web page)
Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): The first concert of the New Year will be the premiere performance of Victor Márquez-Barrios’ “The Spanglish Dances,” the result of the latest commission granted to Quinteto Latino (QL). The members of this quintet are flutist Diane Grubbe, oboist Kyle Bruckmann, clarinetist Leslie Tagorda, bassoonist Shawn Jones, and Armando Castellano, founder and French hornist. However, for this performance season guest artist Jamael Smith will replace bassoonist Jones. The other selection composed on a QL commission will be “C U Z A” by Felipe Nieto-Sáchica. The program will also include “Puzzle-Tocas” by Gabriela Ortiz and “multiple winds in the distance” by Orlando Jacinto Garcia.
For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission is $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable.
No comments:
Post a Comment