Kristina Vårlid “On Location” for Omni Streaming

Readers may recall that, for the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, the New Year began with the latest video to be added to its Omni On Location series. The video was made at the Sound & Wave Studios in Warsaw, Poland; and it featured Polish guitarist Mateusz Kowalski performing an arrangement (presumably his own) of Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte.” On the principle that one good “import” deserves another, Omni announced this morning that the month will conclude with another European On Location video.
Norwegian guitarist Kristina Vårlid (photograph courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
This one will take place in the Jacobuskerk in the Dutch village of Rolde. The guitarist will be Kristina Vårlid, who is from Stavanger in Norway. Her reputation includes awards from festivals in both Europe and Asia.
In that context she has prepared an “international” program for her video. She will begin in Greece with “Images from a Sea,” composed by Thodoris Theodoroudis. Born in 2000, he is the youngest composer on the program. This will be followed by a three-movement sonata by Pēteris Vasks (born in 1946) entitled “The Sonata of Loneliness.” The final composer on the program will also be the most familiar: Joaquín Rodrigo (1901–1999). He will be represented by “Junto al Generalife” (near the Generalife, which is outside the walls of the Alhambra), composed in 1959.
This performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at noon this coming Sunday, January 22. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
