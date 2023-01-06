Sunset Music and Arts: March, 2023

Having accounted for the recitals planned by Sunset Music and Arts for the first two months of this New Year, it seems appropriate to “round out” the first quarter with the plans for March. Both January and February offered three recitals. However, one of the three recitals originally planned for March had to be cancelled, meaning that there will be only two performances, one in the evening and one in the late afternoon. Both will take place on a Saturday. Specifics are currently as follows:
March 4, 7:30 p.m.: The recitalist will be violinist Patrick Galvin, a native of San Francisco and an alumnus of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, where his teachers were Camilla Wicks, Wei He, and Simon James. He will be accompanied by Taiwanese pianist Chien-Lin Lu. His program will be divided between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. He will begin with Amy Beach’s Opus 23, entitled “Romance” and composed in 1893. This will be followed by “Romanza andaluza” from Pablo de Sarasate’s Opus 22, his second Spanish Dances book, composed in 1878. The program will then advance into the twentieth century with a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 23 (first) violin sonata in F minor. The program will conclude with Grażyna Bacewicz’ “Polish Caprice,” which became one of her most popular works for violin after it was composed in 1949.
March 18, 4 p.m.: Tenor Adam Flowers has prepared a program entitled 20th Century Trilogy. He will begin with a tribute to screenwriting and playwright Stuart Thomas by performing Chansons Pour Deux Vagabonds, four “French-themed” songs: Vernon Duke’s “April in Paris,” “La Chapelle au clair de lune” by Bill Hill, “Que reste-t-il de nos amours?” by Charles Trenet, and “Parlez-moi d’amour” by Jean Lenoir. This will be followed by Viva Di Stefano!, a musical tribute to Giuseppe Di Stefano featuring music by Pietro Mascagni, including the “Siciliana” from his one-act opera “Cavalleria rusticana,” along with selections by Paolo Tosti and Pasquale Mario Costa, as well as the traditional “Vieni sul mar.” The trilogy will conclude with selections by Antônio Carlos Jobim based on his album with Frank Sinatra, Francis Albert Sinatra & Antônio Carlos Jobim.
Both of these performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
