The Bleeding Edge: 1/17/2023

Following up on yesterday’s vacation day, this week will be even busier than the last with bleeding edge performances. However, of the seven events on the BayImproviser Calendar, only three have not yet been taken into account. The other four, with appropriate hyperlinks, are as follows:
- The second of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events for this month on Wednesday, January 18
- Two concerts at the Center for New Music: the first by bass-clarinetist Ros Dunlop on January 21 and the second a duo performance by Trevor Dunn and Phillip Greenlief on January 22
- The three-set percussion concert at The Lab on January 21
The remaining three events are as follows:
Tuesday (today), January 17, 12 p.m., Old Saint Mary's Cathedral: The Noontime Concerts series does not usually venture onto The Bleeding Edge. However, today’s recital will be performed by the Beo String Quartet, whose members are violinists Jason Neukom and Andrew Giordano, violist Sean Neukom, and cellist Ryan Ash; and, since their founding in 2015, they have performed some 45 world premieres in both Europe and the United States. The contemporary composers included on today’s program will be Missy Mazzoli’s “Enthusiasm Strategies” and the fifth string quartet by Marc Mellits, given the title “Waníyetu.” The more traditional side of the program will be a performance of the first of Ludwig van Beethoven’s six Opus 18 string quartets, this one in the key of F major.
Old St. Mary’s is located in Chinatown at 660 California Street on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, so all donations are greatly appreciated. Noontime Concerts has also created a Web page for those that prefer making their donations online.
Tuesday, January 17, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: As usual, the next Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert will take pace on the third Tuesday of the month. Also as usual, there will be three sets, this time of different durations. The first set will be taken by the Emplifier combo let by Marcus Stephens on saxophone and Henry Hung on trumpet. The other players will be introduced prior to the performance. The second set will be a solo by drummer Isaac Schwartz, which will begin at 7:45 p.m. The final set will begin at 8:30 p.m., presenting the Song & Dance Trio of Karl Evangelista on guitar, Jordan Glenn on drums, and Cory Wright on saxophone. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Sunday, January 22, 8 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The weekend will last longer than usual, concluding with a visit by Rent Romus’ Life’s Blood Ensemble. They will perform new music, some of which will serve as a debut for a new recording project entitled In the Sprit. Romus will lead the group on alto saxophone. The other performers will be Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, Heikki Koskinen alternating between e-trumpet and recorder, percussionist Timothy Orr, both Safa Shokrai and Max Judelson on bass, and Mark Clifford on vibraphone.
Unlike the Friday and Saturday concerts, this performance will not be live-streamed. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will probably open at 7:50 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop.
