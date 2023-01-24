Albany Consort Announces Next SF Appearance

Those that have followed this site regularly for some time probably know by now that the most likely way to encounter a performance by the Albany Consort within the San Francisco limits is to follow the schedule of events presented by Noontime Concerts™ at Old St. Mary's Cathedral. As to when such performances take place, they tend to mark the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach on March 31, 1685 with a program prepared for a “nearby” Tuesday. This year, however, the Albany Consort will return to Old St. Mary’s to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which will actually be a Tuesday.
The celebration will involve the performance of the HWV 82 cantata by George Frideric Handel, which has actually been given three titles. They are as follows:
- Amarilli vezzosa (charming Amaryllis)
- Daliso ed Amarilli (Daliso and Amaryllis)
- Il duello amoroso (the love duel)
The vocalists for the two characters in this cantata will be countertenor Charles Humphries and soprano Rita Lilly. The instrumentalists will be violists Rachel Hurwitz and Shelby Yamin, Marion Rubinstein alternating between recorder and organ, Jonathan Salzedo on harpsichord, and Roy Whelden playing viola da gamba. The program will also include music by both Johann Sebastian Bach and Georg Philipp Telemann. Finally, following the performance, chocolate, fruit, juice, and wine will be served to mark the occasion.
Like all events in the Noontime Concerts™ series, the performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s beginning at 12:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, February 14. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
