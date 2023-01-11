SFP to Present a “Double Debuts” Program

Guitarist Sean Shibe and the members of the Van Kuijk Quartet (from the SFP Web page for ordering tickets)
Next month San Francisco Performances (SFP) will present, in conjunction with the Dynamite Guitars season curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, the second of the five programs in its 2022–2023 Guitar Series. Guitarist Sean Shibe will be making his San Francisco debut. He be joined by the members of the Van Kuijk Quartet: violinists Nicolas Van Kuijk and Sylvain Favre-Bulle, violist Emmanuel François, and cellist Anthony Kondo. That ensemble will also be making its San Francisco debut.
The program will present two major quintets from different periods in music history. The first half of the program will feature the D major quintet by Luigi Boccherini known as the “Fandango” quintet due to the prevalence of Hispanic tropes in the score. The program will conclude with Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Opus 143 quintet. The quartet will begin the program with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 80 quartet in F minor. Solo guitar offerings will include “Pour le tombeau de Claude Debussy” by Manuel de Falla.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are now on sale for $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $45 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. SFP has created a secure Web page for online purchases. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
