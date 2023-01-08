Omni to Present 1st Solo Guitar Recital of Season

Croatian classical guitarist Zoran Dukić (from his City Box Office event page)
Readers may recall that only four of the eleven programs in the Dynamite Guitars series presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will be solo recitals. The first of those solo performances will take place at the end of this month with the return of Zoran Dukić. In the past Dukić has performed in recitals presented jointly by Omni and San Francisco Performances; and, on one of those occasions, he also took the time to teach a Guitar Master Class at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
As was the case with the recital that Omni presented this past October, details have not yet been provided for the selections to be performed. However, the contributing composers have been identified: Johann Sebastian Bach, Astor Piazzolla, Dušan Bogdanović, Ángel Barrios, and Stephen Goss. Also, the YouTube video of Dukić playing Piazzolla’s “Oblivion” may serve as a preview for his return visit. The October article was updated once the program had been finalized, so readers are invited to “watch this space” for the latest news!
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. All tickets are being sold for $60 and may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Note that Create-Your-Own subscriptions are still available, providing a 14% discount for a package of four or more concerts. These packages are available by calling 415-242-4500.
