MTT to Bring Two Programs to SFS in 2023

SFS Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas (photograph by Brigitte Lacombe, courtesy of SFS)
This past November Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) returned to Davies Symphony Hall to lead the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) in two consecutive subscription programs. The first of these featured Gautier Capuçon as soloist in the United States premiere of a cello concerto composed by Danny Elfman on a commission which SFS shared with the Konzerthaus in Vienna, the Vienna Symphony, and the Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France. The second program was devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms, featuring Emanuel Ax as soloist in a performance of the Opus 15 (first) piano concerto in D minor.
The new year will see MTT lead two more subscription concerts. The first of these will take place at the end of this month. The second will cover the three days between March 30 and April 1.
This month’s program will feature another visiting pianist, Jean-Yves Thibaudet. He will perform in two works by French composers, neither of which is a concerto. The earlier of these will be Claude Debussy’s “Fantaisie,” which he completed in 1890. The other will be Trois petites Liturgies de la Présence Divine (three small liturgies of the Divine Presence), which Olivier Messiaen completed in 1944 and then revised twice, first in 1952 and then in 1990. The piano is one of two solo instruments, the other being the ondes Martenot, which will be played by Cynthia Millar. The rest of the instrumentation involves only strings and percussion, joined by a choir of 35 women’s voices. Grant Gershon will serve as Guest Chorus Director. Debussy will also begin the program with his familiar “Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune” (prelude to the afternoon of a faun); and the program will conclude with the tenth of Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Chôros” compositions, scored for chorus and large orchestra including a diverse collection of indigenous instruments.
This program will be given three performances, all at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Ticket prices range from $35 to $165 and may be purchased through a single Web page or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
The second program will see MTT return to the repertoire of Gustav Mahler, presenting a program devoted entirely to that composer’s sixth symphony. That program will also be given three performances at 7:30 p.m., this time on Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. Ticket prices will again range from $35 to $165 and may be purchased through a single Web page or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000.
This program will also be given a Katherine Hanrahan Open Rehearsal. This special behind-the-scenes experience begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and complimentary doughnuts, followed by a half-hour introductory talk 9 a.m. The rehearsal itself begins at 10 a.m.; and, of course, the pieces rehearsed are at the conductor’s discretion. General admission is $30 with $40 for reserved seats in the Premiere Orchestra section, the Side and Rear Boxes, and the Loge. Tickets may be purchased online through a separate event page.
