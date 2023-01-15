PBO Continues to Offer 19th-Century Program

Cellist Steven Isserlis (photograph by Satoshi Aoyagi, courtesy of PBO)
Those who make regular visits to performances by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) probably know by now that every recent season has devoted a program to the nineteenth-century repertoire. This season that program will take place next month. It will see the return of Steven Isserlis as concerto soloist.
In March of 2012, Isserlis joined PBO, then under the leadership of Nicholas McGegan, in a performance of Robert Schumann’s Opus 129 cello concerto in A minor. Next month Isserlis will partner with current Music Director Richard Egarr to perform two concertos by one composer. That composer is Camille Saint-Saëns, whose first concerto, Opus 33 in A minor, was composed in 1872 and whose second, Opus 119, crossed the “century boundary” into 1902. In all likelihood these two concertos will be performed “back-to-back,” constituting the first half of the program. The second half will then be devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 73 (second) symphony. Composed in the summer of 1877, this composition is “situated between” the two Saint-Saëns concertos. The entire program will last approximately 100 minutes, including one intermission.
The San Francisco performance of this concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 9. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines.
PBO continues to recognize pandemic conditions with the following statement regarding attendance:
Beginning February 1, 2022 and until further notice, PBO is requiring proof of FDA or WHO authorized vaccination AND proof of a COVID-19 booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to attendance at any PBO event. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record at their time of entry. This applies to all patrons ages 12 and up at all of our venues across the Bay Area, as well as PBO staff and musicians.
Audience members under the age of 12 must show either proof of vaccination (a two-dose vaccine or J&J vaccine, completed at least two weeks before the concert) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of 5 are not permitted at PBO events right now.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
Ticket prices range from $32 to $130. City Box Office has created a Web page for the purchase of tickets. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
