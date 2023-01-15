SFCMP Cancels Today’s Concert

One of the major victims of water damage due to current weather conditions has been The Lab, located in Mission. This had been selected as the venue for today’s concert by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) entitled Fire and Water, Shadows and Dust. As a result, it will be necessary to cancel this afternoon’s performance. A rescheduled date and time will be announced sometime in the near future.
