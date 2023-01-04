Remembering the Holocaust with Music

Cellist Frances-Marie Uitti (from the IIC event page)
International Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place annually on January 27, commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one third of the Jewish people under Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945, along with countless members of other minorities. This year the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura, IIC) will mark the occasion with a concert curated by composer Luciano Chessa. He will present a program of two of his compositions, both inspired by Primo Levi; and he will be joined by cellist Frances-Marie Uitti for the performance of these works.
The title of the opening selection is “QUEST[O],” which is scored for cello, piano, and voices. This requires vocal work from both performers, and Chessa will be the pianist. The music sets a selection of texts by Levi that directly address the theme of the Holocaust.
The program will then continue with the West Coast premiere performance of “Piombo,” which Chessa composed for solo cello. The title is the Italian word for “lead;” and it is based on the seventh chapter of Levi’s collection of short stories entitled The Periodic Table. The text is a fictitious account of “a hunter of lead.” Chessa’s score explores the polyphonic virtues of the cello and requires the performer to work with two bows. The music itself alternates primordial rhythmic obsession with an expansive diatonic sound world.
This recital will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. IIC is located at 710 Sansome Street, not far from the Financial District and the Embarcadero. The program will be co-presented by the Leonardo da Vinci Society, under the patronage of the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco, and there will be no charge for admission. However, registration will be required. Constant Contact has created a Web page for this purpose; and anyone registering will be able to include a single guest.
