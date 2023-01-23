The Bleeding Edge: 1/23/2023

From time to time this site has provided information about performances at Audium. Located at 1616 Bush Street, this is a venue that was built to house 176 loudspeakers designed to project their respective outputs into total darkness. This month Audium will present Residency Rewind, providing, as the title suggests, a limited rerun of how the space was used over the course of the last year. These retrospective performances will all take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and admission for each event will be $25.
Three performers will contribute to this retrospective event. Sound artist Victoria Shen will present a set involving performances of analog synthesis, record manipulation, electroacoustic instruments, and reclaimed piano wire. A(Void) Fire is an Afro-surrealist techno-horror fairytale conceived and presented by Alexa Burrell. The final set will be presented by Noah Berrie who describes the piece as a conversation between body and space. His body is wired to transducers, and the sounds that emerge arise through both loudspeakers and the building itself. Presumably, the same program will be presented on each of the three dates. However, given the nature of the performances, each occasion will be distinctively different.
The only other event taking place this week in San Francisco will be at Adobe Books. This will be a three-set evening, beginning with a solo performance by Nathan Wheeler, a composer, improviser, choreographer, media artist, and educator. He will be followed by the San Kazakgascar band, which is based in Sacramento. The music emerges from a “foundation” described as “art-punk/surf/drone/psych.” The final set will be the synthesizer-percussion duo of Jorge Bachmann and Kevin Corcoran. They will be joined by poet Kae Wu, whose texts are in Mandarin, English and French.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
No comments:
Post a Comment