Another Quartet Coming to Chez Hanny

The quartet for the second Chez Hanny performance this month: Robb Fisher (bass), Kai Lyons (guitar), Parker Grant (keyboardist), and Brandon Etzler (drums)
The second jazz house concert hosted by Frank Hanny this month will be another quartet, this one called Jazz Flight. It will be led by bassist Robb Fisher, who has been a “regular” in visiting Chez Hanny with different groups. HIs career has been particularly noted for his contribution to Cal Tjader’s album La Onda Va Bien. Guitarist Kai Lyons is based here in the Excelsior District. He leads the Butterfly Jazz Trio, whose other members are drummer Erik Von Buchau and Dillan Riter on bass. This group released the album First Time Around in 2013. The Jazz Flight keyboardist will be Parker Grant, who performs around the Bay Area in a variety of genres and configurations. Finally, the drummer will be Brandon Etzler, a native of San Francisco. He is equally at home with jazz, funk, and R&B (rhythm and blues). HIs influences include Idris Muhammad, Elvin Jones, and Roy Haynes.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
