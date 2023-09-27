Omni to Stream Angenendt Guitar Duo

The next video to be added to the OMNI on-Location video series, curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will be brief but engaging. It will be a performance by the Angenendt Guitar Duo, filmed in Upper Austria in front of the ruins of a twelfth-century castle. Only one composition will be performed, an arrangement for two guitars of “Mallorca,” the Opus 202 composed by Isaac Albéniz originally for piano.
Guitarists Tristan and Martina Angenendt (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The performers will be the husband-and-wife duo of Tristan and Martina Angenendt. Tristan currently teaches at the University of Music in Rostok, located in what was formerly East Germany. Martina teaches at music schools in Moers and Wesel, both in the Wesel district of Germany on the west bank of the Rhine. Their first CD, Serenade, was released by AureaVox this past May.
As usual, this new video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel, beginning at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, October 1. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created, and it includes an engaging account of the castle’s history. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment