Outsound Presents: October, 2023

Readers probably know by now that this month’s Outsound Presents events were limited only to the two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events taking place on Wednesday evenings (the second of which took place last night). As of this writing, only two events have been scheduled for next month. As was the case this past June, there will be one program in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series, followed later in the week by one LSG New Music Series concert. However, according to the current schedule on the Outsound Web site, it appears that November will return to the familiar three-concert format. Meanwhile, specifics for next month are as follows:
Sunday, October 1, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The SIMM Series program will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be taken by the Evidence Trio, which is distinguished by having a theremin, played by Andrew Joron, as one of the instruments. The other two instruments are more familiar: saxophone played by Kersti Abrams and Thomas Harrison on bass. The second set will be a duo performance pairing avant-garde percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani with Rent Romus on saxophones and flutes (both of a variety of different sizes). The current plan is that their set will be recorded for later release. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and those age 62 or older. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
Wednesday, October 4, 8 p.m., Luggage Story Gallery: This program will be devoted entirely to composer and bassist James Ilgenfritz. He has performed in a prodigious number of different countries, and his improvisation work has involved an equally prodigious number of fellow composers, including Pauline Oliveros, Roscoe Mitchell, Rufus Reid, Anthony Braxton, and Gene Tyranny. For this particular performance, he will be joined by James Fei and other special guests yet to be announced. The Luggage Store Gallery is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
No comments:
Post a Comment