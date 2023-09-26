The Bleeding Edge: 9/26/2023

This is a week in which all but one of the events have already been reported. Here is a summary of those offerings with hyperlinks to their original announcements:
- This week’s three performances of EXPLORATIONS of EXTRACTION and DECAY: a Palliative Song Cycle of Bodies and Stuff will take place at Audium (1616 Bush Street) at 7:30 p.m. on September 28–30.
- Other Minds will present its Latitudes 21 program of solo, duo, and trio performances at St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church (1661 15th Street) at 7:30 p.m. on September 28.
- The Lab (2948 16th Street) will present two programs. September 29 will see Jordan Glenn’s BEAK performing with Sudhu Tewari playing his invented instruments. The following evening S3ljam will begin a two-night performance of six scores that were developed collectively by the performers.
- On September 30 the Center for New Music (55 Taylor Street) will wrap up the month with the next installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, beginning at noon.
- On October 1 Outsound Presents will host its next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series with a two-set program at the Musicians Music Hall.
The one remaining event will probably be familiar to most readers.
This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency at Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery. For this particular week he will perform a very special solo session. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 29. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
