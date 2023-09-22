Post:ballet in San Francisco Next Month

Regular readers probably know by now that Post:ballet in based in Berkeley but occasionally gives performances within the San Francisco city limits. This year two of those performances will take place next month, and one of them will be a free public event, which will be held outdoors. Specifics are as follows:
Sunday, October 8, 7:30 p.m., ODC Theater: Post:ballet will contribute to the San Francisco Dance Film Festival (SFDFF) with both a film screening and a live performance. “say i am you” was originally created by Resident Choreographer Moscelyne ParkeHarrison. It was conceived to be performed outdoors in Salesforce Park. For this particular performance, ParkeHarrison’s choreography will be danced against a screening of a film of the dancers that participated in the original version. It will be presented as part of the second of the two Bay Area Shorts programs, which will take place on the closing night of the Festival. All tickets for this program will be $20, and they may be purchased online through the SFDFF Web page for this final program. The ODC Theater is located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street.
Sunday, October 15, noon and 2 p.m., Salesforce Park: The following Sunday will see the return of Post:ballet to Salesforce Park. As was the case last year, the dancers will probably distribute themselves through the entire space, which is several blocks long and is on the roof of the Salesforce Transit Center. This time, however, the performance will be supplemented with movement workshops for the audience. These events will take place free of charge. The primary access to the park is through the Salesforce Transit Center at 425 Mission Street, which is the terminus for several of the Muni bus lines.
