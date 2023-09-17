Isata Kanneh-Mason Returning Next Month

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
At the beginning of next month, San Francisco Performances will launch its 2023–24 season with the first program in its Piano Series. The first recitalist in the series will be Isata Kanneh-Mason, who made her solo debut in Herbst Theatre on March 8, 2022. This was followed in April with the San Francisco debut of her duo with her brother, cellist Sheku, in Davies Symphony Hall.
Last year’s solo recital provided an engaging account of selections from the twentieth and 21st centuries. Next month she will shift her attention to the first half of the nineteenth century. The second half of the program will couple Robert Schumann’s Opus 15 Kinderszenen with Frédéric Chopin’s Opus 58 (third) piano sonata in B minor. The first half will be more adventurous with a performance of the “Easter Sonata,” composed by Fanny Mendelssohn. That selection will be preceded by the one eighteenth-century offering, Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken XVI/50 sonata in C major.
Like all of the Piano Series concerts, this recital will take place in Herbst Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
