Center for New Music: September, 2023

Yesterday’s Bleeding Edge article got the jump on this month’s schedule of programs at the Center for New Music (C4NM). This is because the first two of those programs will be taking place at 8 p.m. this week during the following dates:
- Two sets of electronic music on Friday, September 8
- A guitar-percussion duo performance on Sunday, September 10
As of this writing, there will be two additional programs taking place this month, both of which will be held on a Saturday. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Specifics are as follows, with Eventbrite hyperlinks attached to the date and time of each of the performances:
- September 16, 7:30 p.m.: Flutist Jessie Nucho will give the premiere performance of the entirety (three sections) of Brett Austin Eastman’s Feedback Suite. The concept of feedback will figure in the other two works on the program, both of which reflect on current climate issues. The first of these will be Elizabeth Shearon’s “I Want You To Panic,” which will be coupled with Allison Loggins-Hull’s “Homeland.” General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
- September 30, 12 p.m.: This will be the monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. As usual, vegan pancakes will be included with the price of admission. General admission between $10 and $7 with a $6 rate for members and students. There will also be the usual five sets of performances, which tend to emphasize electronic noise. Ezra Buchla (son of Don Buchla) will lead the group Compression of the Chest Cavity. The remaining sets will be taken by KROM, Sarah E Palmer (visiting from Oregon), Earthjerks, and Decision/Fatigue.
