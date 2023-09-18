The Bleeding Edge: 9/18/2023

This will be another busy week with a generous number of new events. On the other hand, the number of events already announced is equal to that of the new offerings. The four events that have already been reported are as follows:
- The second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street.
- This week’s three performances of EXPLORATIONS of EXTRACTION and DECAY: a Palliative Song Cycle of Bodies and Stuff will take place at Audium (1616 Bush Street) at 7:30 p.m. on September 21–23.
- Ensemble for These Times will present its Transformation program for Old First Concerts at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the Old First Presbyterian Church at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue.
- The Lab, which is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street at 16th Street, will host the Sounds of Slowing Down performed by the SO AR duo of cellist Shanna Sordahl and percussionist Robert Lopez at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.
The previously unreported events for this week are as follows:
Tuesday, September 19, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the usual three-set program for the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert. The first set will be taken by The Holly Martins, the trio of Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, Eric Vogler on guitar, and vocalist Lorin Benedict. This will be followed by the second set at 7:45 p.m., which will be a solo performance by Matt Robidoux, probably involving one or more different types of guitar. The final set will begin at 8:30 p.m. with a performance by the Mark Clifford Group; Clifford has not yet provided information about the performers that will be joining him.
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. For this particular performance, he will be joined by clarinetist and composer Ben Goldberg. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, September 22, 8:30 p.m., The Warehouse: This will be a three-set program. There will be a “multimedia” trio performance with Joshua Churchill and AC Way performing during the screeing of the film “Hugo Ballroom.” The second set will be taken by the Voicehandler duo of Jacob Felix Heule and Danishta Rivera. Chris Duncan will take the remaining set with a performance entitled “Seasons.” No further details have been provided. Those interested in attending will need to get in touch with one of the performers.
Sunday, September 24, 2 p.m., Vesuvio: Vesuvio is the bar in North Beach at 255 Columbus Avenue. It is adjacent to City Lights Booksellers & Publishers, separated by Kerouac Alley. Dave Mihaly will be in that alley giving his latest Sound Architecture performance. There will be no charge for going to the Alley for the performance. Those wishing to spend money are invited to choose between a drink at Vesuvio or a book at City Lights!
