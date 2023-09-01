Other Minds to Release Recent Samuel Adams

One week from today Other Minds will release the latest album in its Other Minds Records series. The title of the album is Current, which is also the title of the second of the three compositions to be offered. “Current” is also the title of Samuel Adams’ second string quartet, a five-movement composition whose final movement was dedicated to Ingram Marshall and whose second movement was dedicated to Chris Stark. The work is performed by the Spektral Quartet, whose members are violinists Clara Lyon and Theo Espy, violist Doyle Armbrust, and cellist Russ Rolen. The group commissioned Adams’ quartet jointly with Cal Performances, and on this album they provide its world premiere recording. The work was performed in San Francisco in December of last year, when the Friction Quartet of violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers (sharing first chair), violist Mitso Floor, and cellist Doug Machiz presented it at the Uzay Gallery.
Violinist Karen Gomyo (photograph by Gabrielle Revere from the booklet accompanying Current)
“Current” is flanked at either end by two other Adams compositions, which both involve pianist Conor Hanick. The album begins with the world premiere recording of “Violin Diptych,” with Hanick performing with violinist Karen Gomyo. My first encounter with this music was limited to the first of its two movements, “Playing Changes,” scored for solo violin. Robin Dekkers, Artistic Director of Post:ballet, choreographed that music for Landes Dixon; and the violin was performed by Helen Kim (Adams’ wife). The video of this performance was then made available for streaming by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS), where, at that time, Kim was in the Second Violin section, as a means of coping with pandemic conditions.
The album then concludes with Hanick’s performance of “Shade Studies,” in which his solo piano is augmented by electronic gear, which alters the perception of the piano tone. A review by the San Diego Union-Tribune described the listening experience as an examination of “spaces” between “real” and “electronic” sounds. (Some readers may recall that, this past February, Hanick was the soloist when SFS performed Adams’ “No Such Spring,” which it had commissioned.) “Shade Studies” was first performed by Sarah Cahill on a commission by Russ Irwin to contribute to the celebration of Terry Riley’s 80th birthday.
Some readers may recall that I have been following Adams’ work since April of 2012, when I wrote my first article about The Living Earth Show. There are still signs of that connection, since Travis Andrews, the Living Earth guitarist, produced the Current album. Over a decade later, I find myself still doing my best to keep up with Adams’ achievements. However, now that he seems to be based in Seattle, it is not always easy. Nevertheless, all good things come to cyberspace; so all I need is to hone my awareness of new content!
