SFJAZZ: October, 2023

Next month the “main event” at the SFJAZZ Center will be the Thelonious Monk Festival, which will take place over the four days between Thursday, October 12, and Sunday, October 15. This will be preceded by a birthday concert in Miner Auditorium; but all the Festival programs will be performed in the Joe Henderson Lab, which is likely to be more conducive for those that feel that anything by Monk deserves serious and attentive listening. For those that do not yet know, the SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street; and Henderson tickets are almost always sold for $25. Because all of the Festival performances have already been accounted for (through the above hyperlink), this site will provide specifics for the other Henderson events taking place next month with performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets as follows:
Friday, October 6, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: This will be the first program in the Guitar Week series. It will be a performance by Molly Miller, leading a trio whose other members are Jennifer Condos on bass and Jay Bellerose on drums. The selections are likely to reflect her latest album, St. George. Their style involves the mixing of a wide variety of genres, including blues, country swing, modern jazz, and surf rock.
Saturday, October 7, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Guitarist Jonathan Kreisberg will lead a quartet. Unfortunately, the other members of the quartet have not yet been announced. The most recent membership I have been able to identify consists of pianist Martin Bejarano, Matt Clohesy on bass, and drummer Colin Stranahan. As of this writing, the first of the two sets is listed as “Almost Sold Out.
Sunday, October 8, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Guitar Week will conclude with the “multi-generational guitar duo” of Dan Wilson and Bruce Forman. Forman has been a major Bay Area performer since the Seventies, and he is now based in Carmel. His style is a synthesis of Western swing with bebop and post-bop idioms. Wilson made his SFJAZZ debut under his own name during the 2022 San Francisco Jazz Festival. He appeared on Christian McBride’s 2021 album Vessels of Wood and Earth.
Friday, October 27, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The title for the final week at Henderson is New Sounds. The first performer in this series will be bassist and singer Aneesa Strings. She will be making her long-awaited debut as a leader with the release of her new album. As of this writing, both sets are sold out; but it is always worth checking with the Box Office on the date of the performances.
Saturday, October 28, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 29, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: This will be a Dance Floor Show. The featured artist will be tuba player Theon Cross, a product of the London jazz scene. He is a founding member of Sons of Kemet, led by tenor saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings. This quartet performed at SFJAZZ in 2019. Cross is now making his Bay Area debut as a bandleader with “a blazing young group straight out of London.”
