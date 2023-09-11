The Bleeding Edge: 9/11/2023

This will be another busy week. However, almost all of this week’s activities have already been announced; and three of them will extend over the course of three days. That makes for a total of ten events that were previously reported. Here is their summary with hyperlinks to their announcements:
- Three nights of “bleeding edge” jazz performed by drummers Scott Amendola and Cyro Baptista, organist Wil Blades, and Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone at the SFJAZZ Joe Henderson Lab on Thursday, September 14, Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16
- This week’s three nights at Audium, also on the same three dates
- The three nights of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival on Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17
- The “feedback program” at the Center for New Music on Saturday, September 16
That will leave two one-night programs at familiar venues as follows:
Thursday, September 14, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. Jim Haynes will present a set inspired by corrosion in which “cycles of activity collapse into stasis.” Percussionist Suki O’Kane has presumably recovered from past injury to present a solo set. Demonsleeper is the duo of Alexandra Buschman-Román and Angélica Negrón, performing “deathrattle lullabys and inescapable lucid dreamscapes.” Gabriel Stern will offer a solo set of irrepressible beats and alarming timbres from his boulder of synth circuits.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, September 15, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own music. The guest performers for this evening’s gig will be the members of the Brian Rodiven Trio. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
