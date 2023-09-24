Red Poppy to Host Afro-Peruvian Quintet

It appears that performances at the Red Poppy Art House are back on track. Readers may recall that the venue hosted a “Bleeding Edge” performance at the beginning of this month; and it now appears that, thanks to Facebook, I may be able to give more consistent accounts of future performances. The first of these Facebook-enabled notifications will take place during the middle of next month.
The Huarango quintet of Javier Trujillo, Ayla Davila, Kyla Danysh, Pierr Padilla, and Pedro Rosales (screen shot from a YouTube video of a performance of “Yugo”)
The performers on that occasion will be the Huarango quintet, which performs Afro-Peruvian music. The members of that quintet, and their respective instruments, are as follows:
- Pierr Padilla: cajon
- Pedro Rosales: congas and voice
- Kyla Danysh: violin and voice
- Javier Trujillo: guitar
- Ayla Davila: bass
The percussion work by Padilla and Rosales provides the foundation for the genre and is often extended with a quijada de burro (donkey’s jawbone). The quintet was formed in Oakland with the goal of diffusing Afro-Peruvian culture through the San Francisco Bay Area.
The group has provided the following statement about their name:
The Huarango is a tree that grows in the southern coast of Peru. It is characterized by its great resistance. It has strong roots that can measure up to 70 meters (230 feet) deep, this allows the tree to live up to one thousand years self-sufficiently feeding itself from the water in the subsoil. Therefore, it survives the arid land and hostile climate even creating new ecosystems for the habitat of other species.
The performances will take place on Saturday, October 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the corner of 23rd Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite for $25 and $35. Admission at the door will be for $30 or $35.
