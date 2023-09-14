SFP to Begin Season with Annual Gala

At the end of this month, San Francisco Performances (SFP) will begin its 2023–24 season with its annual gala concert. This year the occasion will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the SFP Ensemble-in-Residence, the Alexander String Quartet (ASQ). Violinist Yuna Lee will make her first appearance with this ensemble. She will take the second violin chair, succeeding Fred Lifsitz, who retired earlier this year. The other members of the quartet remain: Zakarias Grafilo (first violin), David Samuel (viola), and Sandy Wilson (cello). Because this is a gala occasion, the performance will be limited to two selections, both from the twentieth century. The program will begin with Maurice Ravel’s quartet in F major, which will be followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 68, his second quartet in the key of A major.
All gala festivities will take place in the War Memorial Veterans Building, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The affair will begin with cocktails in the Green Room at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Herbst Theatre. After the performance, guests will return to the Green Room for an elegant dinner and the annual fund-a-need drive. Robert Greenberg, who presents the Saturday Morning Series of chamber music performed by ASQ, will serve as master of ceremonies. SFP has created a Web page providing the options for both individual tickets and reservations for tables of ten. Those wishing to attend only the recital can purchase tickets through the Gala Performance event page. All tickets are being sold for $50. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
No comments:
Post a Comment