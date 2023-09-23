Chamber Music: the Third SFP Series to Launch

Calder Quartet members Tereza Stanislav, Benjamin Jacobson, Eric Byers, and Jonathan Moerschel (photograph by Jesse Holland, courtesy of SFP)
Following up on the first performances of the Piano Series on October 6 and the Guitar Series on October 7, San Francisco Performances (SFP) will launch its Shenson Chamber Series on October 10. As was previously announced, this series will present five different string quartets; but, for three of those programs, the quartet will be joined by a “guest artist.” That will be the case for the first program in the series. The quartet will be the members of the Calder Quartet, violinists Benjamin Jacobson and Tereza Stanislav, violist Jonathan Moerschel, and cellist Eric Byers. Their “guest” will be pianist and composer Timo Andres.
All five musicians will join forces for only one composition, a piano quintet by Andres entitled “The Great Span.” (Andres presented the world premiere of this composition performing with the Calder Quartet.) The quartet will begin the program with another Andres composition, “Machine, Learning;” and they will also play Franz Schubert’s D. 804 in A minor, often known as the “Rosamunde” quartet, because the theme of the second movement drew upon incidental music that Schubert composed for a play of the same name by Helmina von Chézy. The program will conclude with a solo piano performance by Andres. He will play Ann Southam’s “Remembering Schubert,” which will serve as a reflection on the D. 804 string quartet.
Like all of the Shenson Chamber Series concerts, this recital will take place in Herbst Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
No comments:
Post a Comment