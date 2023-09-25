Chez Hanny to Begin October with Quintet

The members of Tidball5
The first of next month’s Chez Hanny jazz house concerts hosted by Frank Hanny will present Tidball5. As the name suggests, this is a quintet led by saxophonist and composer Dave Tidball. As a teenager he played in his father’s dance band in Wales. After moving to London, he performed in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and was a founding member of Turning Point, a pioneering group of the British jazz fusion movements. He now lives in the Bay area and is no stranger to Chez Hanny, having previously performed with the FivePlay Jazz Quintet and the Albatross Clarinet Quartet.
The remainder of Tidball5 consists of two front-line musicians and two providing rhythm. The front line includes a second saxophonist, Charlie Keagle, who is currently playing in Manny Moka’s Latin funk band and Tony Corman’s Mochestra. The two saxophonists will be complemented by trumpeter Christopher Lowell Clarke, whose education took place in Cincinnati, first at the School for Creative and Performing Arts and subsequently at the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. On this coast he has led a quintet at the Fillmore Jazz Festival and performed in the Contemporary Music Orchestra at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
The first of the two rhythm players will be bassist Peter Barshay. He has performed in combos in both New York City and the Bay Area. He has made many visits to Chez Hanny, including one in which he led his own trio. The drummer will be David Rokeach, who has a richly extensive touring record. He has also participated in several previous Chez Hanny gigs.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
