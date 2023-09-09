SFO: Disappointing Opening Night Concert

Last night in the War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco Opera (SFO) launched its 101st season with a concert. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim led the SFO Orchestra (under concertmaster Kay Stern) and the SFO Chorus (directed by John Keene). The featured vocalists were Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak and French tenor Roberto Alagna, making his SFO debut. There was also a “bit part” taken by Adler Fellow and soprano Olivia Smith. The performance was live-streamed, allowing me to experience the event from the comfort of my Computer Room.
These concerts have become relatively regular events under the leadership of Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock. They provide an “added dimension” of the “opera experience,” shifting attention from extended narratives to engaging samplings of the interplay of instrumental and vocal performances. Last night, unfortunately, the vocal work never found a “sweet spot” for compelling expressiveness, leaving the engagement of the audience to the Orchestra and the Chorus.
The good news is that the Orchestra was in top-grade form last night. This was particularly true of the wind section, which was given some first-rate views for those of us at home through many well-chosen camera angles. Here is an excellent profile of the woodwind section:
One can also see, immediately to the left of the podium, the first-desk cellos with Evan Khan as the new Principal, sharing the music stand with Associate Principal Thalia Moore. Under Kim’s leadership, this is where “the action was” last night; and the video direction enabled an appreciation of efforts that one rarely gets to see when taking a seat in the War Memorial Opera House.
Mind you, last year at this time the Orchestra was “elevated from the pit to the stage” for the Centennial Celebration concert; but that was an exceptional event. Nevertheless, this is an ensemble that deserves as much attention as the vocalists. Sometimes seeing the musicians can be as informative as seeing the action up on stage.
