Omni to Stream One Guitarist with Five Guitars

This morning the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the next video to be added to its OMNI on-Location video series. The program will take an interesting departure from usual practices. Past recitals have presented a guitarist playing a series of compositions on his instrument. On this new release, there will still be a single guitarist, Marcin Dylla. However, he will play only one composition, the five-movement suite by the twentieth-century composer Vicente Ascencio entitled Collectici Intim. Each of the movements in this “intimate collection” will be performed on a different guitar. The oldest of those instruments was built in 1886, and the most recent was completed in 1957.
As usual, this new video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 24. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
