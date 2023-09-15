Other Minds Announces Latitudes 21

This morning Other Minds announced the latest installment in its Latitudes series. This will be Latitudes 21; and, like Latitudes 20, it will consist of three sets. These will be a solo, a duo, and a trio, although the order of the performances does not seem to have been finalized. Matt Robidoux has described his solo set as “a lysergic world oscillating wildly between hysteria and self-possession.” (That adjective “lysergic” serves as a vivid reminder of my student days.) The duo calls itself Foreign/Domestic, and it consists of the pairing of guitarist Zachary James Watkins with drummer John Diaz. Sult is a trio that pairs the duo of contrabass and acoustic guitar with percussion. They describe their improvisations as “an other-worldly matrix of scrapes, thrums, and throbs.”
As was the case for Latitudes 20, the venue will be the St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, located in the Mission at 1661 15th Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street. The performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. Once again, ticketing for this event is Pay What You Can, with a suggested ticket price of $20 per person. Payment can be made in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment